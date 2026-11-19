Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 19, 2026
Saudi Arabia confirms Houthi attack damaged Riyadh’s tallest building; no casualties
Saudi authorities confirm a Houthi attack damaged a tower in Riyadh’s financial district and did not cause casualties, hours after an explosion rocked the capital and witnesses reported damage to the city’s tallest building.
In a statement on X, the civil defense agency says the attack caused “material damage but no casualties.” It does not identify the building, but releases a photograph appearing to show the tower housing the Public Investment Fund, Riyadh’s tallest.
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