Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party announces a second round of negotiations on Sunday with representatives of Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party, despite accusing Eisenkot and his allies of undermining efforts to establish a unity government.

“We have repeatedly extended a hand in the name of national unity, but Eisenkot and the left-wing bloc continue to act only for appearances, ignoring all our requests to make progress toward unity,” the party says in a statement. Eisenkot’s bloc is defined primarily by its shared opposition to Netanyahu and support for several key policies, but spans the ideological spectrum from left to right.

Netanyahu and Likud have repeatedly urged Eisenkot’s bloc to join a national unity government that would include all members of the outgoing hardline right-wing coalition, but Yashar has ruled out serving in a Netanyahu-led government.

Negotiating teams from the two parties met on Sunday, though no progress toward an agreement was reported.

Likud accuses Eisenkot’s bloc of ignoring its demands not to advance legislation unilaterally and with the support of Arab parties, or elect a Knesset speaker with their votes. Earlier this week, the anti-Netanyahu majority in the Knesset, made up of Eisenkot’s bloc and Arab parties, did precisely those things.

“We demanded that they not unilaterally appoint the Knesset speaker with the votes of terror supporters. They ignored us,” the party says, after Yashar MK Matan Kahana was elected speaker on Tuesday, replacing Likud MK Amir Ohana.

Likud also condemns what it calls a “shocking report” across Hebrew media that Eisenkot intends to put a minority government to a Knesset vote with outside support from Arab parties if coalition talks fail, while accusing Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi and his colleagues of “humiliating” right-wing lawmakers in the Knesset.

“Despite all this, the negotiating teams will meet again on Sunday, because national unity is the need of the hour,” the statement concludes.