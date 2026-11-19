A roughly 30-year-old man was fatally shot in Jaffa’s Ajami neighborhood this evening, first responders say.

He is identified in Arabic media as Ahmed Abu Shehab.

Officers on the scene are gathering evidence and searching for suspects, police say, adding that the shooting is “criminal” in nature, rather than nationalist, which could indicate an act of terror.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service says the victim was rushed to Holon’s Wolfson Hospital unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse.

He was declared dead at the hospital, according to police.

186 قتيلا وقتيلة عربيا منذ بداية العام الجاري: ضحية جريمة القتل في حي العجمي بيافا هو الشاب أحمد أبو شهاب للتفاصيل: https://t.co/9Xp9wGNH6W pic.twitter.com/p8oAOjlKv3 — موقع عرب 48 (@arab48website) November 19, 2026