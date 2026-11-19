US President Donald Trump says he is “not rushing” into a decision on whether to strike Iran, and will make the call after the start of 2027.

“I am not rushing into any decision” regarding Iran, Trump tells Axios and Channel 12. “We will see what happens after the beginning of the year.”

The US president made similar comments in an interview yesterday with Fox News, where he also said there was an “indication” Iran was pursuing biological weapons.

But Axios notes that one day before the current war began in late February, Trump had said he was undecided on what to do, though he had actually made the call already.

US officials cited by Channel 12 say they are suspicious of a reported push by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for renewed war, with one official described as very close to Trump saying the push appeared to be politically motivated amid Netanyahu’s efforts to stay in power despite losing his Knesset majority in the October 27 election.