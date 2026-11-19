A 19-year-old man accused of planning a mass shooting at a Chicago-area Hindu temple that officials say was only thwarted when his gun jammed pleads not guilty to all charges.

Alexandros Paporakis was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month on nine charges, including terrorism and armed violence, both felonies. Paporakis also faces weapons-related charges, including possessing a firearm without a serial number.

Those charges could carry a maximum sentence of life in prison, his attorney, Fedor Kozlov, tells reporters. Kozlov says he filed a demand for a jury trial.

Authorities say Paporakis planned to attack a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, on October 11, the first day of the Hindu holiday of Navaratri. Paporakis drove to the temple’s parking lot and tried to fire at a person outside, court documents show. Police say the gun jammed.

Police say Paporakis, who was arrested later that day, told a co-worker that he would try again.

Prosecutors say Paporakis wrote in a document that he was a neo-Nazi and white supremacist who fantasized about killing non-white people. The indictment alleges he wrote that he intended the shooting to terrorize Indian immigrants.

Police say they recovered a rifle, ammunition, a tactical vest and a patch “displaying imagery associated with white supremacist extremism” from his house.

Paporakis has not been charged with a hate crime, despite calls from local and national South Asian leaders for state and federal authorities to do so.

Paporakis briefly appears in court in a tan jumpsuit alongside Kozlov, who announces his not guilty plea. He is due back in court on January 7.

He remains in detention after a judge ruled his release would pose a threat to the community. Kozlov says Paporakis is being held in a medical facility in the Cook County jail.

He is aware of the gravity of what he is accused of, and is “taking it day by day,” Kozlov says.