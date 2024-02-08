Idan Edri, 36: Animal lover who ‘just went to dance’

Idan Edri, 36, from Kibbutz Hasolelim in the north, was murdered by Hamas terrorists at the Supernova music festival on October 7.

His father, Arik, told Kan public radio that on that Saturday morning, Idan told his mother that he was being shot at and there were terrorists, and he said, “Pray for me, and I love you, and tell Dad I love him,” before the call was disconnected. That was the last time they heard from him.

He was considered missing for a week until his family was informed that his body had been found. He was buried on October 15 in the kibbutz. He is survived by his parents, Yosefa and Arik, and his brother Dor.

His second cousin, Elkana Bohbot, was also at the festival and was taken hostage to Gaza.

Edri, who served in the Golani Brigade during his mandatory IDF service, was living in a rented apartment in Afula and studying naturopathy at Reidman College. He was remembered as a lover of animals — who collected many stray dogs and cats — and a devoted fan of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team.

His close friend, Daniela Gandi, wrote on Facebook, “My Idani. In my worst nightmares, I never thought I would have to eulogize you. That I would speak about you in the past tense. We got very close this past year, you became my super duper good friend. The first I would seek advice from, the first I’d go out for a beer with, the first I’d want to lose my head with when I’m a little lost.”

Gandi wrote that Idan was “a person full of humor who took life chill, just to enjoy and to receive with love because everything really was OK. What is meant to happen, happens — that always gave me strength! Your optimism and your joy.”

His brother Dor wrote, “My older and beloved brother, was a dominant and very loud person, his presence was felt everywhere, and even in his final moments made sure those around him stayed close… You are always in my heart, thoughts of you race through my head daily, and you will forever be at the forefront of my thoughts.”

A month after he was killed, his father, Arik, wrote on Facebook marking “30 days of sadness, pain and indescribable longing.”

“An enormous hole remains in our hearts, but you should know that there isn’t one moment that we, Mom and Dor your brother, don’t think about you and miss you,” he added. “Not a day goes by that we don’t have a phone call from a close friend or just friends who knew you who tell us about what a good friend with a big heart and endless generosity you were — it fills us up with pride and provides us with a little fuel to live.”

Marking three months since he was killed, his family traveled to the site of the festival to pay their respects.

“My beloved son Idan, you were murdered at a time you just went to dance… and you left us with a gaping wound and a broken heart,” his mother, Yosefa wrote on Facebook. “The pain isn’t healed, I hope you will give us the strength to face it, my dear.”

“You were a child of life, and those monsters ended it,” she added. “I hope you are dancing up there, and getting things in order the way only you know how. In memory of Idan, the smart, the sensitive, with the biggest heart there was, the champ, the king who just wanted to live.”

Read more Those We Have Lost stories here.