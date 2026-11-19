Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter says American troops will be able to return home once Iran has been defeated.

Leiter is asked in an interview with the Newsmax network how US troops can return home from mass deployment in the Middle East if Iran is still able to provide support to its proxies in the region.

“You get American soldiers back here to the United States to their families when Iran is defeated,” he says, in comments that are not likely to play well with critics from either party who have accused Israel of having outsized influence in Washington’s policy regarding Iran.

Leiter says throughout the interview that Trump is the leader who decides policy on Iran. The ambassador insists that the regime in Iran will eventually fall, even if it’s difficult to predict when that will be.

“Trump, like Reagan, understands this is an evil empire that has to come down,” Leiter says, referring to former US president Ronald Reagan’s epithet for the Soviet Union. “But once this regime comes down… the Houthis fall, Hamas falls, Hezbollah falls, Muslim Brotherhood falls.”

“We need a little bit more resilience to see it to the end,” he adds.

President @realDonaldTrump will decide how to deal with the existential threat of the Iranian regime – and if needed, Israel will stand together with the United States to defeat evil as we have done in the past. Watch my interview on @NEWSMAX earlier today ???????? pic.twitter.com/BQowYyFSJ7 — Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter (@yechielleiter) November 19, 2026