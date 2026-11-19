The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry calls reports that Iran is developing chemical weapons “fraudulent” and accuses the United States of building a specious case for an extended war, comparing the rhetoric to the run-up to the Iraq war in 2003.

The post on X from Esmail Baghaei comes after reports that US intelligence indicated that Iran was composing plans to build a “dirty bomb” or chemical weapon to use against the US.

“After the grand narrative of the ‘Iranian nuclear threat,’ U.S. officials are now claiming that there are indications Iran is developing biological or chemical weapons!” he writes. “The allegations keep changing, but the underlying narrative remains disturbingly familiar. Once again, the world is apparently expected to suffer a bout of collective amnesia – much like Dory, the forgetful fish from Finding Nemo,” the popular 2003 animated film.

After the grand narrative of the “Iranian nuclear threat,” U.S. officials are now claiming that there are indications Iran is developing biological or chemical weapons! The allegations keep changing, but the underlying narrative remains disturbingly familiar. Once again, the… pic.twitter.com/v4w3K0CMwB — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) November 19, 2026

Baghaei goes on to compare the situation at length to the lead-up to the Iraq War, when then-US secretary of state Colin Powell gave a speech at the United Nations Security Council claiming Iraq was developing weapons of mass destruction, and held up a vial of anthrax to illustrate his point. No evidence of a WMD program was found in Iraq after the US invasion.

“And now we find ourselves facing ominous new allegations and a narrative that appears to be following the same fraudulent script,” he writes.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also cast doubt on the report of a “dirty bomb” threat.