US Senate Republicans reject legislation directing President Donald Trump to end the war in Iran or obtain Congress’ approval to continue, backing the president weeks after sweeping defeats in midterm elections seen as tied to Americans’ frustration with the conflict.

The Senate votes 51 to 48, largely along party lines, to defeat a war powers resolution that had previously passed the House of Representatives.

The US Constitution says that only Congress, not the president, can declare war, and Democrats have argued that Trump may have pulled the country into a long conflict by failing to spell out a clear strategy.

Only three Republicans – Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky – vote with Democrats in favor of the resolution. One Democrat, John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, votes with Republicans against it.

The vote is the first on the conflict since Democratic victories in the midterm elections on November 3. Trump’s fellow Republicans, who rarely break with the president, stood behind him in support of the war with Iran that started with US-Israeli strikes on February 28.

Just 31% of Americans approve of the US war on Iran, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted November 13-16.

It is the 21st vote in Congress on a war powers resolution since the war began. Democrats say they filed the measure to put Republicans on the record as supporting the war.

Democrats will control large majorities in the House and Senate next year, and party leaders have pledged to make ending the war a top priority once they take over on January 3, setting the stage for a potential showdown with Trump.

The latest resolution had passed the House in mid-September by 220-204, reflecting lawmakers’ growing unhappiness with the months-long conflict weeks before the midterms.

A similar measure passed both the Senate and House earlier this year, but the Trump administration ignored it, saying it was not legally binding.