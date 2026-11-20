White House national cyber director Sean Cairncross is leaving his post, a White House official says, marking the latest departure from the Trump administration following Republican losses in this month’s midterm elections.

Cairncross, who leads the Office of the National Cyber Director that coordinates cybersecurity policy and strategy across the federal government, did not want to serve another two years and was leaving now to give the White House time to secure Senate confirmation for his successor before Democrats take control of Congress in January, Axios reported earlier.

Cairncross’ departure was amicable, Axios reported.

President Donald Trump’s Republican Party lost its majority in the Senate and House of Representatives in this month’s US midterm elections.

The news of the departure comes after tech outages that have hit US air travel, banking and national security systems in recent days.

The Trump administration has faced criticism over its response to the outages. The top ​US intelligence official said on Wednesday the series of disruptions to critical systems over the past week was not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack.

Top US officials have repeatedly said the outages are separate from each other and not related to any cyberattacks.

Cairncross was an executive at the Republican National Committee before assuming the cyber director role. His successor will need to be confirmed by the US Senate, which will be controlled by Democrats beginning in January.