Shin Bet chief David Zini and his deputy have reportedly been using their roles to try and prevent Arab Israelis from moving into Jewish towns, viewing the idea as a “threat to the character of the state.”

A senior security source tells Haaretz that Zini’s “starting premise is that all Arabs are supporters of terrorism.”

Zini sought to detain all four Arab faction heads for questioning over alleged foreign election interference but was blocked from doing so by the attorney general, who told him there was no legal grounds for such arrests.

“What’s that Arab’s name — Mansour,” Haaretz quotes Zini as having said during a meeting with Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, referencing Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas.

“Let me conduct the interrogations (of the Arab party heads), and I’ll give you what you’re asking for,” Zini is said to have told Baharav-Miara.

The attorney general had to subsequently explain to the Shin Bet chief that in democratic countries, evidence is needed before such interrogations are held, not afterward.

Zini’s deputy, whose name is barred from publication, holds similar views toward Arab Israelis as his boss, according to Haaretz.

“There is a concern that external funding driven by motives hostile to the state is being used to challenge the social fabric (of Israel),” the deputy Shin Bet chief is quoted as having said in a closed-door meeting in the lead-up to the election.

“Especially in an election year, we must monitor this issue,” the Shin Bet deputy added.