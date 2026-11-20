Violent protests erupted in Beit Shemesh earlier tonight after police attempted to arrest an ultra-Orthodox draft dodger in the city, reportedly for reasons unrelated to his evasion of the military draft.

According to Channel 12, hundreds of protesters blocked the police from carrying out the arrest and pelted officers with stones.

In footage from the scene, one protester can be seen throwing a garbage can at a police car, shattering the window of the vehicle.

היינט אין בית שמש pic.twitter.com/Hj56JC00DE — Hasidic (@hasidic_1) November 20, 2026

Police set off stun grenades in a bid to disperse the demonstration.