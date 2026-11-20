WASHINGTON — White House national cyber director Sean Cairncross was fired from his job, a person close to the White House said on Thursday, days after technology outages disrupted US air travel, banking and national security systems.

Kirsten Davies, the Defense Department’s chief information officer, was named as his replacement, The Associated Press reported, citing social media posts by members of US President Donald Trump’s cabinet.

The ouster comes as Trump and his administration face mounting scrutiny over their response to the series of disruptions over the past week, including a global outage affecting hundreds of millions of Microsoft users and a nationwide halt to air travel that disrupted more than 18,000 flights.

The dismissal of Cairncross is the administration’s first major personnel move since the outages began. He is also the latest official to leave the administration following this month’s midterm elections, in which Democrats won control of both chambers of the US Congress.

Cairncross oversaw cybersecurity policy and strategy across the federal government.

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“The president fully supported firing Sean Cairncross from his position,” said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Thank you @POTUS and @StephenM for your faith and steady confidence in me. And thank you @SecWar for your vigilant and visionary leadership. Our nation stands in the crossroad of analog, digital, and quantum technologies, our American way of living increasingly interconnected.… Advertisement — _Kirsten Davies_ (@_KirstenDavies_) November 20, 2026

Cairncross said in a statement on Thursday night it was the “honor of a lifetime to serve” in Trump’s administration.

Axios earlier reported that Cairncross’s departure was amicable and that he had decided not to serve another two years, giving the White House time to secure Senate confirmation for his successor before Democrats take control of the upper chamber in January.

The recent technology disruptions are likely linked to corporate efforts to rapidly patch newly discovered software vulnerabilities in the AI age, cybersecurity experts told Reuters. Advanced AI tools make it easier for companies to uncover weaknesses in their cybersecurity protections.

The top US intelligence official said on Wednesday the disruptions were separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes and not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack.

US Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, told reporters on Tuesday in Washington the Trump administration should brief lawmakers on the outages so they can “share with the American people what’s happening here.”

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The outages came ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday next Thursday, when millions of Americans are expected to travel, and Black Friday, when retailers anticipate a surge in online shopping.

Cairncross was an executive at the Republican National Committee before assuming the cyber director role. Congress established the position shortly before former President Joe Biden took office. Previous cyber directors had technology and national security experience.

A permanent successor will need to be confirmed by the US Senate.