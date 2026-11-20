Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman asserts that any strike authorized by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the immediate future should be understood as politically motivated, rather than based on security-related calculations.

“I don’t know what he’s planning, but what I do know is that there is currently no urgency (for a strike),” Liberman tells Channel 12 in an interview days after being appointed the chair of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, making him privy to classified intelligence.

“Currently I don’t see any intelligence material that justifies striking right now. If we end up seeing a strike right now, then we’ll know that it’s completely motivated by politics and not security concerns,” Liberman says.

Netanyahu has been accused of inflating the threat posed by Iran for political gain, pushing for a strike that he says would necessitate a unity government headed by him.