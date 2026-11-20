The American actor and comedian Bowen Yang apologizes for using the slur “Zio” on a recent podcast.

Yang had referred to the Jewish musician Regina Spektor as a “Zio” on his podcast, “Las Culturistas,” last month.

The clip surfaced this week, drawing condemnation.

“Zio” is an antisemitic slur that was popularized by white supremacists.

Yang posts an apology to his more than 1 million Instagram followers.

“I want to genuinely apologize for using a word on the podcast without knowing its antisemitic history,” he writes.

“Particularly upsetting to realize that I adopted language popularized by far-right movements whose rhetoric we should be wary of and act against,” he says.

“At the same time, Free Palestine,” he writes.