US President Donald Trump is pressed on reporting that he has been upset with Vice President JD Vance for declaring that Republicans lost the midterms due to the war in Iran.

Trump again insists that he did not have a problem with the statement, “except I would have had one other thing, that if we were asked…’Would you do it again?’ And absolutely, the answer is yes.”

“It was a very accurate statement (by Vance),” Trump says as the vice president stands behind him. “The war drove up prices.”