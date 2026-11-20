Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 20, 2026
Trump says Vance rightly blamed GOP midterm losses on Iran war, even if he wouldn’t have acted differently
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
US President Donald Trump is pressed on reporting that he has been upset with Vice President JD Vance for declaring that Republicans lost the midterms due to the war in Iran.
Trump again insists that he did not have a problem with the statement, “except I would have had one other thing, that if we were asked…’Would you do it again?’ And absolutely, the answer is yes.”
“It was a very accurate statement (by Vance),” Trump says as the vice president stands behind him. “The war drove up prices.”
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