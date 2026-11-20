Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 20, 2026
Trump vows ‘tremendous penalties’ for US firms building data centers abroad
US President Donald Trump threatens to enact “tremendous penalties” against American companies that build their data centers in other countries.
“We’re not allowing data centers to go into other countries because China will take all of them, and we’re not allowing that to happen. And we’re going to put tremendous penalties on companies that try and do it,” Trump tells a news conference.
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