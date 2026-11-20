Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 20, 2026
Trump: Iran wants to make a deal, but what it’s offering is unacceptable
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
US President Donald Trump again claims that Iran wants to make a deal to end the conflict with Washington, but says that what Tehran is proposing is not acceptable to him.
“They want to make a deal, but they don’t want to make a deal that’s acceptable to me,” Trump says during a White House press conference.
“Want to make a real deal, not a fake deal… They’ve been bullshitting people for 51 years,” Trump says.
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