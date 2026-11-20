Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 20, 2026
Explosion on Iran’s Qeshm Island said linked to disposal of unexploded munitions
An explosion and smoke seen on Iran’s Qeshm Island were caused by disposal of unexploded munitions, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reports on Friday, citing an official, after having earlier reported a missile strike there.
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