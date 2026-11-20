Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 20, 2026
Missile reportedly strikes Iran’s Qeshm Island near Strait of Hormuz
A missile struck Iran’s southern Qeshm Island, near the Strait of Hormuz, with no immediate information available on possible damage, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reports.
The agency says the cause of the blast is not immediately clear.
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