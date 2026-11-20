Violent clashes erupted in Beit Shemesh overnight Thursday-Friday after protesters mistakenly believed police were arresting a Haredi draft evader, in the latest bout of ultra-Orthodox unrest amid a series of anti-conscription demonstrations in recent days.

The arrest, in fact, was unrelated to military service. Hebrew-language media reported that the incident began at around 1 a.m. in Beit Shemesh, when police stopped a car and discovered the 16-year-old driver had no license.

After a false report spread that officers were attempting to arrest a draft evader, dozens of protesters converged on the scene, surrounding and damaging a police vehicle and forcing officers to call for reinforcements.

Channel 12 reported that protesters prevented police from carrying out the arrest, though they identified the teen and said he would be prosecuted.

Police used stun grenades to disperse the crowd and called in reinforcements from the Beit Shemesh station and Jerusalem Border Police.

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Footage from the scene showed a protester throwing garbage at a police vehicle and breaking one of its windows.

???? כאוס מוחלט – הפגנה אלימה פרצה אמש בבית שמש בעקבות מעצר עריק, קטין שניסה לברוח ממעצר באמצעות כלי רכב. חרדים שהפגינו ניפצו חלונות של ניידת ותקפו שוטרים. המשטרה בתגובה זרקה רימוני הלם לעבר ההמון. המשטרה בתגובה: "המון אלים ומשולהב, שימש כלי בידי הקטין, שניצל אותו בניסיון כושל… pic.twitter.com/Sc6sTBeVxf Advertisement — Arbel – أربل – ארבל ✊ (@ArbelReports) November 20, 2026

Jerusalem District commander Avshalom Peled and Zion District commander Shlomi Bachar arrived at the scene and held a situation assessment with local commanders, reports said.

In a statement carried by Hebrew-language media, police described the protesters as a “violent and inflamed mob” and said enforcement action would be taken against both the teenager and those involved in the rioting. One officer was lightly injured and taken for medical treatment.

Gadi Eisenkot, who leads the centrist Yashar party and holds the mandate to form Israel’s next government, fiercely condemned the clashes in an X post Friday morning, saying the scenes from Beit Shemesh were “extremely severe and deserving of every condemnation.”

“I forecefully condemn the violent riot in which police officers carrying out their duties were attacked by crowds of extremist Haredim,” he said. “The State of Israel is a country of law and order, where uniformed personnel should be able to carry out their duties fully, without needing to be rescued by police or to fear for their lives.”

Eisenkot called on police and law enforcement authorities to “act decisively and immediately to arrest the rioters and bring them to justice.”

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On Thursday, another protest saw Haredi protesters demonstrate in Jerusalem over the arrest of a draft dodger, at one point blocking a bus carrying soldiers, while dozens more rallied on Route 4 near Bnei Brak chanting, “We’ll die rather than enlist.”

According to Haredi media, the protests were organized after a yeshiva student who had failed to enlist was arrested at Ben Gurion Airport earlier in the week.

בגלל מעצר עריק חרדי הלילה: חרדים קיצוניים חוסמים אוטובוס של חיילים בירושלים צילום: מוטי פרץ | @eli_hirschmann pic.twitter.com/7NxW7oNP38 — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) November 19, 2026

Amid the Jerusalem protest, ultra-Orthodox youth were filmed trying to break into a bus driven by an Arab driver in Jerusalem.

The youth were seen trying to kick through the doors of the bus, while shouting racist slurs at the driver. The bus driver kicked his foot out at them in response.

Attacks on Arab drivers by Jewish extremists have become relatively commonplace in recent years, with little response from Israeli authorities.

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צעקו קריאות גזעניות על הנהג וכיוונו אקדח צעצוע לעבר הנוסעים: קבוצה של מפגינים חרדים חסמו אוטובוס בשמואל הנביא בירושלים והשחיתו אותו כחלק ממחאה על מעצר עריק pic.twitter.com/k2rtgDMiRz — איתי אהל גלילי | Itai Ohel Gallili (@ItaiOhelGallili) November 19, 2026

The demonstrations followed similar unrest the previous week, when dozens of Haredi protesters blocked Route 38 outside Beit Shemesh and Jerusalem’s light rail after three yeshiva students were detained for failing to report for military service. Police declared the protests illegal and used force to disperse the demonstrators.