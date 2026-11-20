A historic ruling by the top UN court that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority is “not fair,” the country’s presidential spokeswoman says.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) yesterday laid out searing evidence of Myanmar’s atrocities against the mostly Muslim Rohingya during a 2017 crackdown in western Rakhine state.

Asked about the ICJ decision at a press conference in the capital Naypyidaw, spokeswoman Khaing Khaing Soe called it unfair.

“Despite efforts from our side, when we look at the result, not all 15 judges agreed with the decision,” she says, noting the 9-6 vote.

“So this was not a unanimous decision,” she adds. “I would say it is not fair.”

Myanmar had always denied genocide, arguing that its actions targeted a military uprising by insurgents after a series of attacks left a dozen security personnel dead.