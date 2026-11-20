Israel’s low-cost Israir airline signs a cooperation agreement with American Airlines.

American Airlines suspended flights to Tel Aviv in the wake of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, and plans to return only in March 2027.

According to Israir, the partnership agreement will see the Israeli airline code-share with American’s direct flights between Tel Aviv and JFK Airport in New York when they return.

The companies say they are also working on an interline agreement that will allow passengers to connect in New York to other flights across North and South America operated by American.