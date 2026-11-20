Australian police have charged a man in Sydney with a terror-related offense and arrested two others after a series of early morning raids.

The man was alleged to have been using “ISIS inspired material” and researching how to build a car bomb for a potential attack, federal police tell a press conference.

With the anniversary of the mass killing of 15 people at a Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach approaching next month, deputy commissioner of national security for the federal police, Hilda Sirec, says today’s arrest was likely to cause public fear but stresses the incident was not connected to the anniversary.

“We acknowledge we are just weeks away from the first anniversary of the Bondi Beach attack. There is no information to suggest that this alleged offending is connected to the anniversary of that attack,” she says.

Search warrants had been executed across 10 Sydney suburbs by the New South Wales Joint Counter Terrorism Team.

A 35-year-old was charged with knowingly making a document “connected with terrorism” and possessing violent extremist material, a police statement says.

“The violent extremist material includes ISIS-inspired material. It will be alleged in court the man was researching how to build a vehicle borne improvised explosive device which we allege was for potential use in a terrorist act,” Sirec says.

The man is believed to be acting alone, and there was no indication he had identified targets or locations for an attack, she adds.

“There is no ongoing threat to public safety at this time,” she says.

A 34-year-old man was also arrested and is expected to be charged with hindering a police investigation, and a 33-year-old man was expected to be charged with firearm offenses, a police statement adds.