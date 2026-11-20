Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 20, 2026
Ukraine says drones hit 40 Russian oil, military targets in last 50 days
Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces have hit 40 Russian oil facilities and defense industry targets over the past 50 days, the forces’ commander says.
In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Robert “Magyar” Brovdi says five targets have been hit more than once. He adds that the Dorogobuzh chemical plant in Russia’s Smolensk region was struck on November 10 and November 20.
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