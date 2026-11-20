Palestinian media outlets report that settlers entered the village of Tuqu’ near Bethlehem overnight and smashed the windows of cars and homes.

???? متابعة شهاب | آثار تحطيم مستوطنين عددًا من مركبات المواطنين خلال هجومهم على بلدة تقوع جنوب شرقي بيت لحم. pic.twitter.com/R8gFQRh0vo — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) November 20, 2026

Footage shows masked individuals smashing car windows with clubs.

No injuries have been reported.

حطموا السيارات فجرا وكشفتهم كاميرا المراقبة.

في الساعة الثانية من من فجر اليوم، هاجم مستوطنون ملثمون منطقة الحلقوم في بلدة تقوع في بيت لحم، وحطموا عددا من المركبات ونوافذ المنازل. pic.twitter.com/DtWf0keEex — ساحات ???????? (@Sa7atPl) November 20, 2026