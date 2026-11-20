Iraqi security forces will deploy in Jurf al-Sakhar, a stronghold of the Kataeb Hezbollah armed group, today, security officials told a news conference, under a compromise deal designed to ease tensions with Iran’s most powerful militia ally in the country.

In his riskiest move, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi had ordered security forces to prepare to move against Kataeb Hezbollah, which officials accused of running an oil smuggling network that siphoned off hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of state-owned oil. Under the deal, Kataeb members are expected to withdraw to other parts of the country.

Kataeb Hezbollah is the terror group responsible for kidnapping Israeli researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov and holding her hostage for several years.