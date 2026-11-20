Australian police charged a man in Sydney with a terror-related offense and arrested two others after a series of early morning raids on Friday.

The man, Nowroz Rayed Amin, 35, was alleged to have been using “ISIS-inspired material” and researching how to build a car bomb for a potential attack, federal police told a press conference.

The arrests occurred weeks ahead of the first anniversary of the deadly December 14, 2025, antisemitic terror shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, in which two gunmen, whom police said were also inspired by the Islamic State jihadist group, killed 16 people at a Hanukkah event.

The deputy commissioner of national security for the Australian Federal Police, Hilda Sirec, said, “We know the fear that this will cause,” but stressed the incident was not connected to the anniversary and was based on evidence police had gathered.

“We acknowledge we are just weeks away from the first anniversary of the Bondi Beach attack. There is no information to suggest that this alleged offending is connected to the anniversary of that attack,” she said. “There is no ongoing threat to public safety at this time.”

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Amin was charged with knowingly making a document “connected with terrorism” and possessing violent extremist material, a police statement said.

“The violent extremist material includes ISIS-inspired material. It will be alleged in court that the man was researching how to build a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device which we allege was for potential use in a terrorist act,” Sirec said.

The man was believed to have been acting alone, and there was no indication he had identified targets or locations for an attack, she added. There is likewise no evidence of a “copycat” attack planned for the anniversary of the Bondi Beach shooting, she said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

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She added that it is unclear whether the man had the means to build a bomb, and that there was no evidence that he was targeting any particular group of people.

“We have no information to suggest the alleged offender had identified targets or locations, or had obtained the capability for the vehicle-borne improvised explosive device,” Sirec said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

She added, “At this stage, we do not believe the target was a place of worship or directed at any one individual or groups.”

Search warrants had been executed across 10 Sydney suburbs by the New South Wales Joint Counter Terrorism Team.

A 34-year-old man was also arrested and is expected to be charged with hindering a police investigation, and a 33-year-old man was expected to be charged with firearm offences, a police statement added.

In the Bondi Beach attack, Australia’s worst mass shooting in decades, father and son Sajid and Naveed Akram opened fire on a Jewish communal Hanukkah celebration, killing 16 people. Australian authorities said an ISIS flag was found in their vehicle.

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Sajid Akram was killed at the scene. Naveed Akram has been charged in connection with the terror attack and is awaiting trial.

The attack’s final victim, Holocaust survivor Eva Geller, 90, died of her wounds from the shooting earlier this month.