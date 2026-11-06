Holocaust survivor, 90, injured in Bondi massacre dies nearly a year after attack

SYDNEY, Australia — A 90-year-old woman who was seriously injured during the deadly Bondi Beach terror shooting has died while hospitalized nearly a year after the antisemitic attack, authorities said on Friday.

Eva Geller was among dozens of people wounded when two gunmen opened fire on a crowd at a Hanukkah celebration at the Sydney beach on December 14, 2025. She is now the 16th person killed in the attack.

Geller, a Holocaust survivor who fled Romania as a child, had since been “in and out of hospital” as a result of her injuries, Rabbi Aron Moss said, according to remarks reported by Australian media on Friday.

Moss, who was the rabbi at Bondi’s Nefesh Synagogue, which she attended, said Geller had a “very warm” character.

She showed “incredible strength” and a desire to survive, making it to her 90th birthday, Moss said. She died in a Sydney hospital overnight.

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“She was told after being shot that she would never walk again by the doctors,” the rabbi said. “But through sheer determination, she got back up and she did walk again,” he said, adding that while she was mostly bedridden since the attack, she kept on smiling.

He added, “She was a child in the Holocaust years, she escaped, but she lost a lot of family. She lost her husband at quite an early age but, despite all that, she maintained a real positivity and happiness and a zest for life that was there right up until the end.”

Police said in a statement they were aware of the death.

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“Police are now awaiting further advice and are working with the office of the coroner,” New South Wales police said.

In addition to Geller, a total of 15 people were killed in the mass shooting, Australia’s deadliest in decades, which took place at the beachside holiday celebration.

Police say the alleged gunmen, Sajid Akram and his son Naveed Akram, were inspired by the Islamic State jihadist group.

Police shot Sajid Akram dead at the scene, while Naveed Akram, who was also shot but survived, is currently facing charges including 15 counts of murder and a terror offense.

A government-backed inquiry into antisemitism called in the wake of the terror attack is also due to hand down its findings on December 18.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement, “Eva should have been able to celebrate Hanukkah in peace and safety and instead, her life was changed forever by an act of terror and antisemitism.”

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“We are wrapping our arms around Eva’s family, friends and the Jewish community at this very sad time,” he added.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said in a statement that her death was “heartbreaking” and expressed his condolences to her family.

“We will never forget Eva or any victim whose life was changed forever,” he said.

The state’s Opposition Leader Kellie Sloane said the death was a reminder of the pain suffered in the terror attack and the need “to support the Jewish community, first responders and all victims.”

Geller’s funeral is scheduled to take place next week, the country’s ABC public broadcaster reported.