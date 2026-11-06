Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026
Saudi-led coalition says it downed two Houthi missiles fired toward Saudi Arabia’s Najran
Air defenses have intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi group toward Saudi Arabia’s Najran, the Saudi-led coalition says.
Debris fell following the interception and damage is being assessed, the coalition says in a post on X.
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