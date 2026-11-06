Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026

Saudi-led coalition says it downed two Houthi missiles fired toward Saudi Arabia’s Najran

By Reuters Today, 10:04 am
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Air defenses have intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi group toward Saudi Arabia’s Najran, the Saudi-led coalition says.

Debris fell following the interception and damage is being assessed, the coalition says in a post on X.

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