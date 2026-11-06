Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026

Man, reportedly an inmate heading to work outside prison, shot dead in north

Today, 8:45 am
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A man in his 30s has been shot dead in northern Israel, in what police say was a criminal incident.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service says a civilian at the scene — a bus stop on Route 65, near Nahal Tsalmon Interchange, west of the Sea of Galilee — started resuscitation efforts that were continued by medics, but the critical wounds proved fatal, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are looking into the circumstances and searching for suspects.

Hebrew media reports say the victim is a prisoner — Ayel Heib, 37, from the Bedouin town of Tuba-Zangariyye, convicted of manslaughter in 2015 and serving an 18-year sentence — who was on his way to work outside Hermon prison, to which he returns every evening.

The incident comes after two other young men were shot dead last night in Arab towns in the north.

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