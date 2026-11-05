2 men killed in shootings in north; woman found dead in south after brother killed in crash

Two young men were killed in separate shootings in the northern Arab towns of Tamra and Baqa al-Gharbiya this evening, according to first responders.

The victim of the first fatal shooting this evening, in Tamra, was identified as 22-year-old Yousef Hamad. Another man was moderately wounded in the shooting, according to Magen David Adom.

The later shooting, in Baqa al-Gharbiya, killed a roughly 25-year-old man, seriously wounded three men aged 22, 25 and about 30, and moderately wounded a fourth man aged 27, the ambulance service says.

Separately this evening, a 45-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Nazareth and a 25-year-old man was seriously wounded in a stabbing in Hadera, according to police and medics.

Police say they are investigating the incidents, all of which they describe as either “criminal” or “apparently criminal” in nature, rather than terror-related.

Police also say they are investigating after a woman in her 20s was found dead, with signs of injury, in her home in a Bedouin hamlet in the south. She was taken to the Abu Kabir forensic medicine institute to determine the cause of death, police add.

Another man, described by Magen David Adom as about 30 years old, was killed this afternoon when the car he was driving collided with a bus at the southern Hatrurim Junction. He is identified in media reports as the brother of the woman who was found dead. It’s unclear if the siblings’ deaths are related.