Vance: GOP lost midterms due to Iran war, voters want ‘change’ in Israel relationship

US Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that two of the reasons for Republicans’ heavy losses in the midterm elections a day earlier were the Iran war and the American relationship with Israel.

Democrats took control of both the House and the Senate in Tuesday’s pivotal midterm vote, in what was widely seen as a rebuke of US President Donald Trump and his policies.

Citing the motivations of voters, Vance wrote in a post on X that Democrats made historic gains thanks to Trump voters crossing the aisle.

“The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026,” Vance wrote on X. The vice president went on to cite respected pollsters, including one who predicted the sweeping Democratic gains.

The pollster “asked those voters who had abandoned us what would cause them to come back on our team. The top four answers, accounting for nearly all of the responses, were: 1) End the [Iran] war. 2) Focus on cost of living/inflation. 3) Put America First. 4) Change our relationship to Israel.”

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Vance also touted the advice of a conservative TV personality who had urged the administration to resolve the Iran conflict diplomatically.

“It turns out her political advice was sound,” he wrote, in a knock to those pushing for another round of conflict — reportedly including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next six years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest,” Vance continued.

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“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” Vance added.

Vance’s post was retweeted by Trump’s son Donald Jr., who wrote: “Every word of this is 100% 100% 100%.”

Trump did acknowledge late Tuesday that the spiking gas prices caused by the war contributed to the Republican losses. But he also defended the decision to launch the conflict, which Vance did not do in his lengthy post.

Asked on Wednesday about Vance’s remarks, Trump said he didn’t have a problem with the vice president’s post-election assessment.

“I think it’s largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short term,” he told reporters while touring a construction site outside the White House. “But at the same time, if I had it to do again, I’d have to do it again. Because long term, it’s the only answer. You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

“I knew the war was gonna impact [the election results],” he added. “I would’ve done nothing different.”

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Trump also ruled out firing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a staunch proponent of military action against Iran. “No, I think he’s doing a very good job,” he said.

Asked about his previous declarations that the Iran war would end immediately after the midterms, Trump falsely claimed that he’d never made such a statement.

“I said nuclear weapons would be destroyed. And that’s what happened with Midnight Hammer,” he said, referring to June 2025 strikes, which he claimed at the time had obliterated Iran’s nuclear program. In February 2026, he launched another major military offensive against Iran together with Israel, with destroying Iran’s nuclear program again highlighted as a primary goal.

“The war will end whenever I want it to. But it’s got to be done right,” Trump said.

Responding to both comments, President Isaac Herzog said Wednesday that Israel has great respect for the American president and vice president.

“I just heard the remarks by Vice President Vance,” Herzog said during his meeting with representatives of the Yisrael Beytenu party. “These are sentiments that are in the air in our great friend and ally.”

“And I have respect for President Trump, for Vice President Vance, and for the Democratic Party,” added Herzog. “Israel has always made every effort to be bipartisan.”

Vance was widely reported to have opposed the war before the US and Israel launched it on February 28. Israel has not participated in strikes on Iran since April.

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While Trump has been very vocal in his support of both Israel and Netanyahu, Vance — who is considered a likely contender for the White House in 2028 — has adopted a much cooler approach. Trump offered a ringing endorsement of Netanyahu ahead of Israel’s national election last month, but Vance notably declined to do so.

In June, Vance sharply criticized members of Israel’s government for opposing Trump’s efforts to resolve the war with Iran. And in July, he said elements of the Israeli government had tried to influence American sentiment to derail negotiations.

“There are some people within their system that we know beyond a shadow of a doubt are manipulating and trying to change American public opinion to keep the war going on indefinitely,” Vance said during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Last month, the vice president said that Washington can’t let its policies in the Middle East be “subservient” to those of Israel, and must place its own interests first.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.