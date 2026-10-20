Vance declines to join Trump’s endorsement of Netanyahu in election

US Vice President JD Vance declined Monday to endorse President Benjamin Netanyahu for reelection a day after US President Donald Trump endorsed the embattled Israeli leader.

Vance laughed when he was asked by journalist Mark Halperin in a “yes, no question” if he would endorse the Likud leader.

“The president has the most influential endorsement in American or international political history,” Vance said.

“I endorse American candidates, and that’s where I’m focused on the midterms,” Vance said, while traveling Monday to campaign for Republican US Senate nominee Michael Whatley of North Carolina. “So, I’m not getting involved in Israeli elections.”

“I’m not anti-endorsing him. I’m not pro-endorsing him,” he said.

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However, Vance has campaigned for a foreign leader — then-Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, last spring before the right-wing leader’s party lost the parliamentary election.

???? @MarkHalperin: Do you endorse Benjamin Netanyahu? VANCE: “The president has the most effective endorsement in American or international political history. I endorse American candidates. I'm not getting involved in Israeli elections. Advertisement “…I'm not anti-endorsing him. I'm not… pic.twitter.com/RKT738v8SM — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) October 19, 2026

Also, in February 2025, Vance met in Munich with the leader of Germany’s far-right AfD, after endorsing the party as a political partner — a stance Berlin dismissed as unwelcome election interference.

Israel is set to go to the polls on October 27.

Trump on Monday offered his “complete and total endorsement” of Netanyahu, calling him “a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combating the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

In a post to his Truth Social, Trump wrote in all caps that Netanyahu “WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

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“Bibi Netanyahu has been Strong, Brave, and Brilliant in the face of tremendous opposition,” wrote Trump using Netanyahu’s nickname, “including that coming from even Israel, itself.”

Netanyahu thanked Trump while praising his “clarity, consistency, conviction, and courage.”

“There’s never been a greater friend of Israel in the White House. That’s an understatement,” Netanyahu said in an English-language video posted to his X account.

Vance has become increasingly outspoken against Israeli policies in recent months, and has said that while the relationship. between the two countries is important, American interests must be prioritized.

In June, Vance sharply criticized members of Israel’s government for opposing Trump’s efforts to resolve the war with Iran.

In July, Vance said elements of the Israeli government had tried to influence American sentiment to derail negotiations.

“There are some people within their system that we know beyond a shadow of a doubt are manipulating and trying to change American public opinion to keep the war going on indefinitely,” Vance said during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Last month, he said that Washington can’t let its policies in the Middle East be “subservient” to those of Israel, and must place its own interests first.