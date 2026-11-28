Six Israeli restaurants have been featured in La Liste’s prestigious ranking of the world’s top 1,000 restaurants for 2027, with Tel Aviv’s contemporary fine-dining establishment OCD receiving the highest score among the Israeli entries.

OCD scored 87.5 out of 100 in the French guide, followed by fellow Tel Aviv restaurant Mashya with 80 and Alena at The Norman with 77.5.

Tel Aviv’s Pastel and Claro each received scores of 75, according to La Liste, along with the only restaurant from Jerusalem on the list, Chakra.

Pastel thanked its team and diners “who choose us time and again,” after making the list for the second year in a row, Israel Hayom reported.

Rather than sending its own inspectors to restaurants, La Liste says its ranking combines assessments from roughly 1,850 sources around the world, including restaurant guides, newspapers and magazines, independent food critics and bloggers, as well as millions of customer reviews posted online.

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La Liste converts the different rating systems used by those sources — whether stars or numerical scores — into a common 100-point scale. It then weights individual sources differently based on factors including their reliability, independence, expertise, and relevance.

Professional evaluations account for 90 percent of each restaurant’s final score, according to La Liste, while reviews submitted by diners on major online platforms make up the remaining 10%.

The ranking therefore seeks to produce a single score from a broad range of existing evaluations, rather than relying on the judgments of one guide or panel.

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La Liste was founded by Philippe Faure, a former French ambassador to Mexico, Morocco and Japan and former secretary-general of France’s Foreign Ministry. Faure also previously owned and served as president of Gault & Millau, one of the best-known names in restaurant criticism.

The latest recognition of OCD adds to previous international awards. In 2022, the restaurant, led by chef Raz Rahav, placed third in the inaugural Middle East and North Africa edition of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants ranking, making it the highest-ranked Israeli restaurant on the list that year. In 2023, OCD placed 14th in the regional ranking.

OCD was also named Israel’s best restaurant in the 2022 Israeli Kitchen Awards, with Rahav’s menu based on Ashkenazi, Sephardic and Middle Eastern influences and locally sourced ingredients.

The international recognition comes after several difficult years for Israel’s restaurant industry amid Israel’s multifront wars.