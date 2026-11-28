British regulators have revoked the license of Arabic news channel LuaLua TV for broadcasting materials that “glorified” the October 7 terror onslaught and the actions of Hamas, Hezbollah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The main complaint involves a speech given on October 7, 2026, by Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi, that was livestreamed by the outlet.

Ofcom says a number of social media posts on the channel’s accounts showed support for terror groups and their leaders.

According to the Ofcom regulator, LuaLua TV is an Arabic news channel “focused primarily on Bahraini audiences and currently available in the UK as a livestream via its website.”

It is unclear how many people in the UK watched the channel.

According to the UK’s Jewish News, the outlet is funded by the anti-monarchy Bahraini opposition in London.