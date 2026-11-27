Defense Minister Israel Katz rejected a renewed request by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir to authorize administrative detention orders against Jewish extremists suspected of attacks in the West Bank, Hebrew media reported on Friday.

Zamir told Katz during a security consultation Thursday that additional steps were needed amid a rise in settler attacks, calling for administrative detention and restraining orders against perpetrators, the Kan public reported, adding that Katz rebuffed the request.

An administrative detention order enables authorities to hold suspects indefinitely without charge, robbing defendants of due process. Katz halted the use of administrative detention orders against Jewish Israelis in November 2024 and has repeatedly boasted of having taken the step while increasing the tool’s use against Arab suspects.

The orders are used against a number of Arab citizens as well as thousands of Palestinians — including minors — leading to accusations of discrimination and rights abuses.

Critics argue that the use of administrative detention orders wouldn’t be necessary if more resources were exhausted by law enforcement to collect evidence and secure indictments in cases of settler violence.

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There is broad support within the military for resuming the use of administrative detention against Jewish extremists, and some Shin Bet officials also back the move.

But Shin Bet chief David Zini, who comes from the Orthodox nationalist Hardal camp, has long opposed the practice and has been accused of undermining the unit in his agency tasked with combating settler violence.

Zamir, during the Thursday security consult, also called for greater use of restraining orders, which allow the IDF Central Command chief to bar individuals from certain areas of the West Bank. Dozens of such orders are currently awaiting Shin Bet approval, according to Kan.

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Channel 12 reported that 70 people suspected of involvement in such attacks have been arrested in recent weeks, but all were released by Israeli courts without indictments being filed.

Senior IDF officers said to resist allocating troops to combat settler violence

Meanwhile, senior IDF officers are pushing to shift responsibility for combating settler violence in the West Bank to the Israel Police, arguing that it diverts military resources from thwarting Palestinian terrorism, Haaretz reported this week.

The position of the senior officers is in line with that of Katz, who reiterated on Monday that the police, rather than the military, should be responsible for tackling settler violence.

Katz said the IDF had drawn up a plan to transfer responsibility for civilian law enforcement in the West Bank to the police, following a directive he issued in August.

The dispute comes amid a surge in settler attacks against Palestinians. According to Israeli security establishment figures aired by Army Radio on Monday, 181 such attacks were recorded during this year’s olive harvest in the West Bank, up from 145 in 2025 and 104 in 2024 — an increase of 74 percent over two years.

In a ruling last week on a petition by Palestinian farmers in the Jordan Valley seeking protection from settler violence, the High Court of Justice reaffirmed that IDF Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth bears ultimate responsibility for maintaining public order and enforcing the law in the West Bank.

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Citing security sources, Haaretz reported that Binyamin Regional Brigade commander Col. Anan Fares and Samaria Regional Brigade commander Col. David Cohen have argued in closed-door discussions that combating Jewish extremist violence is the responsibility of the police, which they believe has forces better suited to the task.

The two commanders, whose jurisdictions include numerous illegal settlement outposts, reportedly argued that diverting military resources to combat settler violence also undermines soldiers’ motivation.

Their position is reportedly shared by other senior officers in the IDF’s Central Command, which is responsible for the West Bank and, in at least one recent instance, redirected Border Police forces assigned to combat Jewish nationalist crime to other security duties.

Police officials, meanwhile, insist that the military bears responsibility for maintaining order in the West Bank and argue that combating settler violence should be a top priority given its regional and international repercussions, particularly for Israel’s relations with the United States.

Police representatives boycotted a recent meeting at the IDF General Staff after learning that the military was seeking to transfer responsibilities to them, according to Haaretz.

Last month, Zamir ordered the reestablishment of a joint command to combat settler violence, Ynet reported. The command was to include representatives of the IDF, the police’s Judea and Samaria District, the West Bank Border Police and the Shin Bet’s Jewish division.

The plan was presented to Katz, but its implementation has stalled pending a decision by the defense minister.

“The army simply doesn’t want to deal with it and struggles to internalize the implications of nationalist crime — even when it happens right in front of their eyes,” a senior security official told Haaretz.

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The Shin Bet has also struggled to prevent attacks against Palestinians, despite Zini saying that operational units had been allocated to deal with the perpetrators, according to Haaretz.

In response to the paper’s report, the IDF said all security and law enforcement bodies operate under Bluth’s authority “in full cooperation” and in accordance with an agreed division of responsibilities. The military declined to comment on closed-door discussions.

US activist detained after police stop bus returning from West Bank tour

Mel Duncan, an American activist who has led efforts to protect Palestinians from settler attacks, was detained by the Israel Police after officers stopped a bus carrying Israeli citizens returning from a tour of the West Bank, his organization said on Friday.

The Unarmed Civilian Protection in Palestine (UCPiP) initiative, which Duncan co-founded, said he was the only passenger detained after the bus was stopped by police for an hour and that his passport was confiscated. Duncan is being held at the Ma’ale Adumim police station, according to UCPiP’s statement.

The left-wing “Looking the Occupation in the Eye” organization said Duncan is now facing deportation.

UCPiP said he was not engaged in illegal activity; the grounds for his detention remain unclear.

???? UCPiP co-founder Mel Duncan, a US citizen, is being held by Israeli police at Ma'ale Adumim tonight.

Earlier, Mevo'ot Yericho security coordinator Kaleish confronted his tour group in al-Auja.

On the way back, police stopped the bus for an hour, took his passport and… pic.twitter.com/kytzshafit — UCP in Palestine (@ucpinpalestine) November 27, 2026

According to UCPiP, Duncan’s tour group was confronted earlier on Friday by the security coordinator for the Jewish settlement of Me’evot Yeriho while visiting the nearby Palestinian village of al-Auja, posting footage of the incident.

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Duncan’s lawyer requested “urgent diplomatic intervention to ensure he is questioned tonight rather than spending two nights in detention.”

UCPiP called for the US embassy to “intervene immediately to secure Mel’s release,” for him to be questioned “without unnecessary delays” and to “guarantee his safety, legal rights and access to consular assistance.”