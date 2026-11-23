There has been an increase of 74 percent in “nationalist crime incidents” during the olive harvest in the West Bank over the past two years, according to data from the Israeli security establishment aired by Army Radio.

During the olive harvest this year, a total of 181 incidents of attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians, defined by Israeli security officials as “nationalist crime,” were recorded.

Army Radio reports that during the same period in 2025, 145 such incidents were recorded, and in 2024, that number stood at 104.

Officials cited by the radio station say that there has also been an increase in the severity of such incidents.

Last week, the IDF said that “areas of friction” — meaning attacks by Israelis on Palestinians — account for only “a few percent of the olive-harvesting areas,” and that the vast majority of coordinated harvesting at sites under army protection proceeded without incident.

The Yesh Din NGO has reported that more than 1,100 incidents of settler violence have taken place since the start of the harvest, including 483 directly related to the harvest.