Two new Knesset committees tasked with repealing controversial laws that increased political control over the judiciary, weakened the attorney general’s authority and expanded government influence over the media are set to begin work on Monday, as the bloc led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot presses ahead with its legislative agenda despite ongoing uncertainty over its ability to form a government.

The temporary special committees, which will start by formally voting to install their respective chairs, are expected to prepare for further votes on legislation that passed preliminary readings in the plenum last week, as part of a legislative blitz by Eisenkot’s bloc aimed at fulfilling campaign pledges to reverse what it considers anti-democratic laws passed by the outgoing coalition.

The Arrangements Committee is also expected to approve the establishment of four additional special committees on Monday, including panels focused on combating crime in Arab society and overseeing the prosecution of suspected perpetrators of the October 7 massacre, while two more committees tasked with reversing policies of the previous government could be established later this week.

Eisenkot and his allies have sought to leverage their parliamentary majority to advance the legislation even as coalition negotiations continue without a clear path forward. His four-party bloc — Yashar, B’Yachad, Yisrael Beytenu and the Democrats — holds 48 seats in the Knesset, and together with the 19 seats from the Arab-majority Ra’am and Joint List parties, holds a total of 67 seats to the pro-Netanyahu bloc’s 53.

The legislation must pass three additional readings before becoming law, leaving lawmakers with a tight timetable as Eisenkot enters the third week of his initial four-week mandate to form a government.

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While he could be granted a two-week extension, if he ultimately fails to assemble a coalition the mandate is likely to pass to Netanyahu, potentially giving the caretaker premier’s bloc control of the powerful Knesset Arrangements Committee, which determines the composition and jurisdiction of parliamentary committees.

Limiting PM’s term, barring indicted politicians from forming government

Meanwhile, Channel 12 reported Sunday that Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer and other members of Eisenkot’s bloc would on Wednesday bring to a preliminary Knesset reading a bill to limit prime ministerial terms to eight years in total and bar indicted politicians from forming a government.

The bill is aimed squarely at Netanyahu, who has served as prime minister for 19 years in three separate stints, including from 2009 to 2021, and has for six years been on trial for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. If approved, the bill would take effect once a new government is formed.

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According to Channel 12, the bill is expected to pass its preliminary reading but unlikely to move further, because it could be deemed unconstitutional for seeking to remove a political figure from the running. The network speculated that the legislation was meant to serve as leverage against Netanyahu in coalition talks.

The bill would prevent a politician facing an indictment from receiving the mandate to form a government, unless the Central Elections Committee chair determines the alleged offenses do not involve moral turpitude. The bill would also end a sitting prime minister’s tenure if the prime minister were indicted on serious criminal charges involving moral turpitude.

In addition, the bill would repeal a 2023 law that sharply restricted the circumstances in which a prime minister could be declared incapacitated, and that the High Court has frozen until the formation of a new government after determining the law was enacted to benefit Netanyahu.

Judicial appointments and attorney general’s powers

The 17-member special committee tasked with repealing key elements of the previous government’s judicial overhaul will be chaired by Democrats party MK Gilad Kariv, who led the opposition on the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee during the coalition’s contentious overhaul push.

The committee will consider legislation reversing changes that increased political influence over the appointment of judges and weakened the attorney general’s authority, including by allowing the government to disregard her legal opinions.

The first law, passed in March, dramatically reduced the judiciary’s influence over the nine-member Judicial Selection Committee, which makes Supreme Court appointments. It replaced the two representatives of the Israel Bar Association on the committee with lawyers chosen separately by the coalition and opposition. It also gave coalition, opposition, and judiciary representatives veto power over lower court appointments, where no single bloc previously held a veto, and gave the coalition and opposition veto power over Supreme Court appointments.

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The repeal bill seeks to reverse those changes, restoring the committee’s previous composition and voting rules.

The second law, passed in July and set to take effect in January, would allow ministers to disregard the attorney general’s legal opinions, which are currently binding, and give the coalition effective control over appointing and dismissing the attorney general, a position intended to be independent.

The repeal bill, sponsored by Democrats MK Efrat Rayten and other lawmakers, would restore the attorney general’s authority and independence.

However, the bill concerning the attorney general is set to be transferred to a separate special committee following concerns raised by Knesset Legal Adviser Sagit Afik over a conflict of interest involving Kariv, amid allegations that he leaked classified information from a closed-door meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in June 2023, during which Netanyahu delivered a classified security briefing. The case has been referred to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who is responsible for deciding whether to indict Kariv or to close the investigation.

Kariv had previously informed Afik that he would not preside over deliberations concerning the attorney general, in order to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest, but would continue chairing discussions on other bills, including the repeal of the law politicizing the selection of judges.

In a letter to Kariv on Sunday, Afik ruled that this arrangement was insufficient, citing the broad powers of committee chairs and Knesset ethics rules concerning lawmakers involved in legal proceedings. She said the bill must instead be transferred to a separate committee not chaired by Kariv, though he may still participate in deliberations and vote on the legislation, provided he discloses his potential conflict of interest.

The Arrangements Committee is expected to convene Monday to approve the transfer.

Government oversight of broadcast media

A second temporary special committee, including 15 members and set to be chaired by B’Yachad MK Merav Ben Ari, will begin deliberations on legislation repealing Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi’s controversial media overhaul, which passed in July but which has since been partially frozen by the High Court of Justice.

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The law significantly expanded government control over broadcast media and the news sector, removing longstanding oversight mechanisms, minimum journalistic standards, obligations to invest in original Israeli productions and restrictions on cross-ownership of outlets.

It also gave the government greater influence over television ratings and the allocation of state advertising.

The legislation drew intense criticism from opposition lawmakers, media organizations and good-governance watchdogs, who warned that it would undermine press freedom and media independence. The High Court subsequently froze implementation of parts of the law following petitions alleging constitutional violations and serious procedural flaws.

The repeal bill, sponsored by B’Yachad MK Eitan Ginzburg and other lawmakers, would restore the previous regulatory framework, citing serious procedural flaws and insufficient professional and legal scrutiny during the original legislation’s passage.

Additional committees in the pipeline

The Arrangements Committee is set to approve the establishment of four additional special committees on Monday: one to combat crime and violence in Arab society, another to promote socioeconomic equality, a third to oversee implementation of a law passed last year establishing a military tribunal to try those suspected of involvement in the October 7 attack, and a fourth to strengthen the Negev and Galilee.

According to Hebrew media reports, the committee on crime and violence in Arab society is expected to be chaired by a lawmaker from either the Arab-majority Ra’am or Joint List parties, while the committee on the Negev and Galilee is expected to be headed by a lawmaker from Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad party.

Yisrael Beytenu MK Yulia Malinovsky, who co-sponsored the bipartisan law establishing the tribunal for suspected perpetrators of the October 7 massacre, is expected to chair the committee overseeing its implementation.

A statement from the Democrats last week indicated two more committees could also be established later this week, including one chaired by Democrats MK Naama Lazimi to advance the legislation on prime ministerial term limits and incapacitation.

The second committee that the party announced last week was slated to be chaired by Democrats MK Rayten and tasked with advancing legislation to repeal a law that gives the justice minister effective control over the police’s internal investigations department. The High Court froze key provisions of that law earlier this year.

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Both pieces of legislation were originally expected to be included in the Eisenkot bloc’s legislative blitz last week, but were removed from the agenda as part of a reported compromise with Netanyahu’s bloc, under which Eisenkot’s bloc agreed to delay advancing some bills until this week in exchange for Netanyahu’s bloc ending its filibuster on Tuesday against the election of Yashar MK Matan Kahana as Knesset speaker.

The legislation could therefore be brought to the plenum for preliminary votes this week, paving the way for the establishment of the additional committees tasked with advancing it.

Stav Levaton contributed to this report.