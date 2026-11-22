Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 22, 2026
Traffic police chief involved in road accident; cyclist moderately injured
The commander of the Israel Police’s traffic division was involved in a road accident earlier this evening, the police say, in which a cyclist was moderately injured.
The accident occurred on Highway 4 in central Israel, the statement says, and traffic police are investigating the incident.
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