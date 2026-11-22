Israel congratulates Lebanon on its 83rd Independence Day.

“On this day of Lebanon’s independence, we extend our best wishes to the people of Lebanon,” writes the Foreign Ministry on X.

“May the coming year bring true independence, free from the ambitions of a distant state that threatens our security, and open the way to peace and good neighborly relations between us,” it continues, referencing Iran without mentioning it directly.

Lebanon and Israel are in the midst of a direct negotiation process that both sides have said could someday lead to a peace agreement.