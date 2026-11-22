Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 22, 2026
Israel publicly offers its best wishes to Lebanon on its Independence Day
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Israel congratulates Lebanon on its 83rd Independence Day.
“On this day of Lebanon’s independence, we extend our best wishes to the people of Lebanon,” writes the Foreign Ministry on X.
“May the coming year bring true independence, free from the ambitions of a distant state that threatens our security, and open the way to peace and good neighborly relations between us,” it continues, referencing Iran without mentioning it directly.
Lebanon and Israel are in the midst of a direct negotiation process that both sides have said could someday lead to a peace agreement.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Lebanese PM condemns IDF spokeswoman’s visit to southern Lebanon school
- Sa’ar condemns latest settler rampage, knocks European media for not reporting purported uptick in enforcement
- Eisenkot’s bloc set to advance bill limiting PMs to 8 years in office, barring indicted politician from forming government
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