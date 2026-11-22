A prominent vet argued Sunday that it was highly unlikely that the rabies that killed a woman from central Israel on Saturday was linked to a dog in a photograph circulated by the Agriculture Ministry.

He warned that “there is a ticking bomb carrying rabies somewhere, and there might be a child or another person licking and kissing the dog they’ve adopted, and we’re going to end up with another tragedy.”

Hilik Marom, CEO of an animal hospital in Kiryat Anavim, outside Jerusalem, and a spokesman for the Israel Companion Animals Veterinary Association, said: “We’ve demanded that the Agriculture Ministry stop everything and undertake a real investigation of this case. They have to go back to the animal shelter where this lady (the victim) was volunteering, question everyone, understand where she traveled, and question her mother and father.

“I asked if they’d done it. They said, ‘The family is devastated and sitting shiva.’ And I said, ‘What, you’re gonna wait until the end of shiva before doing zoonotic research? It’s irresponsible and careless to wait.’”

The Agriculture Ministry, meanwhile, released what it said was its epidemiological investigation. It continued to assert that the dog, an American Bully, was responsible for infecting the unidentified 30-year-old from the central moshav of Kfar Shmuel who died of rabies on Saturday.

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But Marom told The Times of Israel that rabies is only infectious once symptoms appear.

“An infected animal becomes infectious only in the last stage, when the virus reaches the salivary glands and the brain,” he said. “In half of all cases, this takes 19 to 22 days. In up to 95% of the rest, it takes [up to] 66 days, with the remaining five percent taking over 69 or 70 days.”

He explained that the female dog identified by the Agriculture Ministry had been seen roaming around a pop-up cafe between Kfar Rut and Kfar Lapid for over 60 days before it was picked up for adoption, with no signs of illness. She was not known to have bitten anyone, and when the now-deceased woman took her to the vet for a checkup on August 27, nothing suggested any illness.

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The vet checked her and found no signs of bites or fights, Marom went on. Her lymph nodes and temperature were normal. The vet told the woman to keep the dog for 10 days before bringing her back for a rabies inoculation, an identifying microchip, and spaying.

The dog spent another 10 days with the family and was completely healthy, Marom continued. He said, “A dog is infectious when its character changes, it hypersalivates, and it shows neurological signs. This dog presented nothing.”

The day after being spayed, the dog appeared unwell and had difficulty walking. Marom said it died upon arrival at the veterinary clinic and was not sent — nor should it have been sent — for autopsy because nothing suggested rabies.

Marom explained that the virus can be transferred via a bite into muscle, dripping onto an open wound, or contact with mucous membranes in the eye, mouth, or elsewhere.

He said the deceased woman, who volunteered along with her mother at an animal shelter, was likely infected by a different animal. “She could have been licked or could have kissed a sweet stray puppy,” he said.

A spokesperson for the shelter nearest to Kfar Shmuel, run by the Let the Animals Live organization, said it did not know the woman.

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The Agriculture Ministry, meanwhile, published an epidemiological report about the dog it claims was responsible for the woman’s death.

It presented a timeline in which the American Bully — classified as a dangerous dog in Israel — was born in January 2026 in Na’ale, a community settlement east of Modiin, to an unvaccinated female whose rabies vaccine had lapsed after February 2025.

The puppy was sold in late February last year and subsequently kept in a yard in the community settlement of Kfar Ruth, where some residents, witnessing periods of neglect, walked and fed her. On July 11, 2026, she was documented roaming in Kfar Ruth, taken for a veterinary check, and returned to her owner.

On August 27, 2026, according to the ministry, a Kfar Ruth resident took the dog from the yard and placed her with a foster family in Kfar Shmuel that considered adopting her. The dog visited a vet on September 1 for deworming and a 6-in-1 shot (which protects against several diseases), then returned to the surgery on September 8 for spaying, microchipping, and a first rabies vaccine.

“Early on September 9, she became weak, developed severe ataxia and seizures, and died on the clinic table, with her body sent for disposal rather than rabies testing, due to suspected anesthesia side effects,” the report went on.

“During fostering, the dog slept in bed with the foster mother — who was not known to have been bitten, though her previously vaccinated sister was — and may also have escaped the yard. The foster mother sought care starting October 30 for chest pain and generalized itching that progressed to dysphagia, hydrophobia, and coma, leading to hospitalization at the Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh) near Rishon Lezion, and a confirmed human rabies diagnosis on November 18, 2026.”

The ministry said local and regional authorities in the area had established situation rooms, traced contacts with the dog (including at a wedding yard event on October 23), ordered quarantines or booster vaccinations for pets exposed to her, coordinated the distribution of vaccination baits, and ordered the thinning by culling of jackals and foxes within a three- to five-kilometer (two- to three-mile) radius of the incident.

Lior Dayagi, an environmental activist in Maccabim, said residents had lived for nearly a year since the first confirmed case of rabies last December assuming that an infected animal was moving around the locality.

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“People are frightened,” she said. “I’m frightened to go out with my little dog in the dark, so my husband does it. People don’t pet stray cats. If they see a dog wandering around, they look for the owners.”

In June, the chief scientist of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority noted a major increase in dogs with rabies over a wider area, warning of a “crazy increase” in feral dogs in the northern West Bank.

“Our great fear was that it would move over the Green Line into Israel, and we are at the start of such an event,” said Prof. Dror Hawlena. “We’ve warned about this. There’s a fear it will come into the big urban centers.”

According to Agriculture Ministry figures, 116 animals have been diagnosed with rabies as of November 12 this year, 58 of them dogs. That compares with 102 animals, including 37 dogs, in 2025, and 57 animals, among them 17 dogs, in 2024.