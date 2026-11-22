ANTALYA, Turkey (Reuters) — UN climate talks fell into disarray on Sunday as the European Union and others rejected a final draft deal put forward by COP31 presidents Turkey and Australia, saying it was too weak to advance the fight against global warming.

After more than two weeks of negotiations, which had been due to end on Friday but stretched into the weekend, Turkey’s COP31 President Murat Kurum said at the closing plenary that a deal was not approved.

“It is clear that there are parties in this hall who oppose this text. We recognize that there is no consensus on this document. Therefore, these decisions have not been adopted,” he said.

The last time UN climate talks failed to end with a deal adopted by all was in Copenhagen in 2009.

The collapse this time is against the backdrop of competing crises, including wars and public outcry over the cost of living, that have overshadowed the problems caused by a warming climate.

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Ireland’s environment minister Darragh O’Brien said the European Union could not support the proposed deal, in part because it made no mention of the fossil fuels that scientists say are driving global warming.

“It is unconscionable that we would have a climate act that makes no reference to fossil fuel, no reference to transitioning away from fossil fuels,” he said.

Fossil fuels went unmentioned in COP final decisions for more than 25 years, said Alden Meyer, with the think tank E3G. However, the “transition away from fossil fuels” was agreed to in Dubai in 2023, he added, according to The Associated Press.

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The proposed COP31 final agreement referenced the Dubai agreement, but key words and phrases — fossil, oil, coal or phase out — did not appear anywhere in the 10-page text.

Panama also said it could not support the proposed text because it failed to meet the scale of the climate crisis.

This year’s COP is the first since the UN’s environmental body reported in October that the rise in global temperature was set to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), a threshold countries agreed at Paris climate talks over a decade ago to try not to exceed, and beyond which extreme weather impacts intensify.

Pressure from Saudi Arabia and other oil producers

The proposed deal had acknowledged the overshoot, but called for faster development of carbon-removal technologies to eventually reverse it.

Observers at the venue said Saudi Arabia and other big oil-producing nations had pushed hard in negotiations for keeping explicit mention of fossil fuels out of the text, and carbon removal technologies in.

HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, with the Saudi negotiating team participating in COP31 in Antalya, in recognition of their efforts and professionalism in representing the Kingdom and their… pic.twitter.com/gaCjPVZGNY Advertisement — وزارة الطاقة (@MoEnergy_Saudi) November 22, 2026

While scientists say removing carbon from the atmosphere — when paired with steep emissions cuts — is vital to avoiding the worst impacts of climate change, critics of the deal said they worried the carbon removal language would be used as a license to keep pumping oil.

A representative for the Saudi delegation told the summit he was surprised at the resistance to technology.

“If indeed the climate challenge, as some have mentioned today, is so important, it makes no sense that solutions, concrete solutions… will be taken off the table,” he said.

The COP process is the main vehicle through which countries coordinate their efforts to curb global warming. Its annual summit provides an opportunity for nations to signal they are willing to work together to find solutions and help finance the problems rising temperatures cause.

While a blow to efforts to ratchet up international action, the failure to agree on a political declaration in Antalya does not erase the obligations agreed by previous summits or remove the technical and legal frameworks governing multilateral action against climate change.