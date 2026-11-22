Israel’s flagship carrier El Al says it is resuming direct flight service to Marrakech, Morocco, on December 21 following a hiatus of more than three years.

El Al, which had initially planned to resume the route on November 16, will operate two weekly flights to Marrakech following approval from Israeli security authorities. The national carrier previously halted the route in October 2023.

Round-trip fares start at $599 for a LITE ticket, which includes a carry-on trolley and a backpack, the airline says.

The move comes after Israeli charter carrier Arkia on Friday announced the relaunch of its direct flights to Marrakech starting January 4.