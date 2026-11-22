The Lebanese Armed Forces says it intercepted over 250 kilograms of explosives being smuggled from Syria yesterday, and detained three Lebanese citizens.

The haul included 203 kilograms of C4 and 61 kilograms of TNT, according to the LAF, which posts image of the explosives.

The publication of the interdiction operation comes a day after Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun blasted Iranian interference in Lebanese affairs, including supplying weapons to groups outside the Lebanese government, a euphemism for Hezbollah.

بتاريخ ٢١ / ١١ / ٢٠٢٦، نتيجة عمليات الرصد والمراقبة للحدود الشمالية والشرقية، ضبطت وحدة من الجيش في منطقة الدورة – مشاريع القاع حوالي ٢٦٤ كلغ من المواد المتفجرة (حوالي ٢٠٣ كلغ من مادة C4 و ٦١ كلغ من مادة TNT) المهرَّبة من الداخل السوري، وأوقفت المواطنين (ا.ف.) و(ز.ر.) و(ز.ر.)… pic.twitter.com/GaOn4sqC1t — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) November 22, 2026