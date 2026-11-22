Former Shin Bet chief Avi Dichter, a Likud politician serving as agriculture minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s outgoing government, calls for the use of administrative detention against violent settlers and describes them as “rioters” and “terrorists” following a string of overnight arson attacks on Palestinian villages in the West Bank.

“A group of lawbreakers at best and terrorists at worst are managing to puncture the tires of the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria,” Dichter writes in a post on X, referring to the West Bank by its biblical name.

“Victories and achievements that we secured through tremendous effort and the blood of our soldiers are being undermined night after night thanks to riots and acts of violence,” he says, warning that the attacks are diverting security forces from fighting Palestinian terrorism to “policing duties and pursuing Jews.”

His remarks come after Palestinian media reported that settlers set fire to several homes and vehicles overnight in the villages of Deir al-Sudan, Deir Abu Mash’al and Kafr Malik.

Dichter, who is no longer an MK after failing to secure a high enough spot on Likud’s slate, warns that the violence is causing “enormous” damage to international diplomacy, embarrassing Israel’s allies and exposing the country to further sanctions.

“We must use every counterterrorism tool available to remove these rioters/terrorists from Judea and Samaria, and the sooner the better,” he says. “They must be removed by any means necessary, including administrative detention.”

Suspects identified by security services can be held in administrative detention for months on end with no trial, with the tool typically used against Palestinians when there is not enough evidence for a regular arrest warrant. Its use against Jewish suspects has been rare, and Defense Minister Israel Katz ended the practice entirely upon taking office in November 2024, amid a sharp rise in settler violence against Palestinians.

“As a member of the national camp and a cabinet member, I am sounding the alarm: The current situation cannot be allowed to continue,” Dichter adds.

He urges rabbis and West Bank settlement leaders to join efforts to stop the violence.