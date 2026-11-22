The Jerusalem District Planning and Building Appeals Committee has accepted an appeal by the environmental advocacy organization Adam Teva V’Din and canceled a controversial zoning plan in Mevasseret Zion that threatened all public open spaces across the town.

Initiated by the Mevasseret Zion Local Council and deposited by the local planning committee in 2023, the plan sought to resolve access issues for landlocked residential plots reachable only through public green spaces. However, rather than proposing site-specific solutions, the council advanced a blanket plan permitting the paving of roads and parking lots across every public open space in the municipality, without specifying locations or development details.

Adam Teva V’Din filed an objection in May 2026, arguing the plan exceeded the local committee’s legal authority and denied residents meaningful transparency to oppose specific projects. In June 2026, the local committee removed parking lots from the proposal but retained the authority to pave roads. Unsatisfied with this partial concession, Adam Teva V’Din appealed to the district appeals committee in July 2026 seeking full cancellation.

Ruling in favor of the appeal, the district committee struck down the entire plan, finding it exceeded local authority, lacked sufficient detail for public scrutiny, and violated the public’s right to object.

Yael Dori, who heads planning at Adam Teva V’Din, criticized the council for pushing a “draconian, sweeping plan” in a town already lacking parks, warning it could have devastated Mevasseret Zion’s scarce green spaces and set a dangerous nationwide precedent.