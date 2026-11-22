Delegations from MK Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud are set to begin a fresh round of talks aimed at exploring the idea of a unity government.

The two sides are to meet at a hotel in Herzliya, according to the pro-Netanyahu outlet Channel 14.

The Ynet news site reports that Netanyahu met this morning with far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

In a statement yesterday, Yashar said the talks were part of a “genuine and sincere effort to establish the broadest possible government,” adding that its negotiating team will “leave no stone unturned” and pursue “bold initiatives” to reach a breakthrough in coalition negotiations.

In its own statement, Likud demanded an end to “all personal attacks and incitement” along with political “boycotts” of Netanyahu, his government and allied political parties, an apparent challenge to Eisenkot’s refusal to serve in a Netanyahu-led government.