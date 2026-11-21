Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was insisting that only he serve as premier in a potential unity government with Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, according to Hebrew media reports Friday on a list of demands from his Likud party that underscored the chasm between the sides.

The list was reportedly presented by Michael Rabello, Netanyahu’s former personal lawyer, when representatives from Likud and Yashar met earlier this week for talks on a potential unity government.

The demands represent Likud’s starting position in talks on a potential unity government, according to Channel 12 news, which along with other outlets reported the party’s conditions as follows:

1. Netanyahu will serve as prime minister for four years — meaning no rotational framework allowing Eisenkot to serve as premier.

2. All parties will be part of the government, from National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s far-right Otzma Yehudit to the left-wing Democrats, sans the two Arab-led parties.

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3. Coalition partners will be required to give their full support for another offensive against Iran.

4. Judicial overhaul legislation will remain in place until a consensus is reached.

5. A political commission of inquiry into Hamas’s October 7, 2023, terror onslaught will be established, instead of a state commission.

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6. A Haredi draft bill based on the one presented by the outgoing government will be advanced.

7. No changes will be made to the conditions of Hamas Nukhba fighters, despite allegations of human rights violations.

8. No withdrawal from the IDF’s current lines in Gaza until the threat of Hamas has been lifted.

9. Coalition partners will have to sign onto a statement opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state.

10. Coalition partners will have to sign onto a statement recognizing Israel as the nation state of the Jewish people

It was not clear from the reports how Yashar representatives reacted to the demands. Sources from the Eisenkot-led bloc of Zionist parties were quoted as saying by the Haaretz daily that proposal was clearly not aimed at actually forming a unity government and dismissed it as “spin” from Netanyahu, while noting the major gaps between those demands and their own positions.

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In response, Likud claimed “the three claims concerning an investigative committee, the judicial reform and conscription are false,” without addressing the other reported demands.

Eisenkot, who is currently tasked with forming a government, has ruled out joining a coalition led by Netanyahu but expressed openness to a possible unity government with Likud. He has also noted a potential coalition with ultra-Orthodox parties, while signaling he would move to establish a minority government reliant on the support of the Knesset’s two Arab parties — Ra’am and the Joint List — if his efforts to assemble a ruling majority do not succeed.

Eisenkot has said the foundation of any government he forms would include the four Jewish-led anti-Netanyahu parties — Yashar, B’Yachad, The Democrats and Yisrael Beytenu — but the latter party’s chairman Avigdor Liberman has pledged to vote against a minority government backed by the Joint List and Ra’am, which Netanyahu has repeatedly branded “terror supporters” who pose a national security threat to Israel.

Liberman reiterated that stance in an interview with Channel 12 news aired Friday, calling for the Yashar-led bloc to join with ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism, enough for a bare majority of 61 seats in the 120-member Knesset.

UTJ however has denied reported progress in coalition talks with the Eseinkot bloc, while Shas has signaled an unwillingness to part ways with longtime ally Likud.

The Yisrael Beytenu chief predicted that forming a coalition reliant on Ra’am and the Joint List would boomerang electorally and “bring Bibi back on steroids,” using Netanyahu’s nickname.

“Who ever forms a minority government reliant on the abstention of the Arab parties is simply crowning Bibi with 70 seats within a short time,” Liberman said. “Ultimately you can only bring down Netanyahu from the right, not the left.”

He stressed he would vote against such a government if a Knesset vote is held, adding that he “also heard MKs in other parties in the change bloc” saying they would do so as well.

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“If you think it’s only Yisrael Beytenu, I can count for you another 10 MKs from other parties,” Liberman claimed.

He also came out strongly against a potential unity government in which Netanyahu would serve second as part of a rotation agreement. “To me the most important goal is putting an end to the Netanyahu era of Israeli politics.”

Liberman insisted to Channel 12 he was “100 positive” they would ultimately form a government with the Haredi parties, who he acknowledged not having spoke to but claimed he possessed “enough tools to see” it would happen.

“All the conditions have come together and its really possible to complete the negotiations in short time,” he maintained.