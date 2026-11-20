Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 20, 2026
Sound of explosions reported in Riyadh after Saudis warn of ‘hostile aerial threat’
Two explosions are heard in Riyadh early Saturday morning, an AFP journalist in the Saudi capital reports.
The blasts came after authorities issued an alert saying the city was “under a hostile aerial threat,” before later issuing a message that the danger passed.
It is the first such alerts since Riyadh’s tallest skyscraper was struck in a Houthi attack on Thursday.
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